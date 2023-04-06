The Incredible Airborne Tanker Plane That's Been Flying For Over 60 Years

Modern fighter jets are capable of flying lengthy missions without the need to refuel. That may sound impressive at a glance, but when a plane is travelling well over the speed of sound (761 miles per hour) or flying around a target area for long periods of time, that range seems a little shorter. Similarly, cargo planes like the C-17 Globemaster III have incredible ranges, but carrying everything from troops to tanks can impact fuel economy.

Cargo planes, fighter jets, and spy drones alike all rely on one of a few planes the U.S. Air Force uses for in-flight refueling. One such aircraft has been hard at work since 1957 and isn't stopping anytime soon: The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker. It does exactly what the name implies. The aircraft is an airborne gas station for the U.S. military's fleet that allows planes to stay in the fight without touching down. Instead of lottery tickets and a bag of chips on offer like a regular gas station, the KC-135 is capable of delivering fuel to just about any military aircraft.