How Heavy Is The Lockheed C-5 Galaxy Military Transport Plane And How Much Can It Carry?
Though the company as we know it today didn't officially exist until 1995, iterations of Lockheed Martin have been manufacturing aircraft for the U.S. military and other governments for over 100 years. Over that span, the air and space titan has produced vessels of all shapes, sizes, and tactical capability, a list that includes some of the best fighter jets ever pressed into action.
As impressive as its fighters are, one of the best jets in its repertoire was not manufactured to face off against enemies in aerial dogfights. That's the C-5 Galaxy, a massive transportation vessel that currently serves as the U.S. Air Force's only strategic airlifter. The craft was commissioned by the Air Force in 1965, with the first C-5 Galaxy taking flight in June of 1968. Two years later, the C-5 Galaxy flew its first official mission, ferrying supplies to Southeast Asia. The mighty jets have continued such missions in the decades since.
While the massive aircraft has seen numerous upgrades and re-designs over the years, its primary goal is unchanged — to carry the heaviest payloads around the globe. The C-5 Galaxy is, understandably, a heavy load in and of itself, as the jets take flight with a reported operating weight of 374,000 pounds. Per some reports, the paint alone required to cover the C-5's frame weighs in at 2,600 pounds, with each of its wings notching 40,000 pounds themselves, facts that make its payload capacity all the more impressive.
Lockheed C-5 Galaxies are built to carry the heaviest of loads
Despite its hefty size and weight, Lockheed Martin's C-5 Galaxy is still a relatively speedy vessel, with a reported max air speed North of 500 mph. As the jet is designed as a transport ship, it's worth noting it can travel more than 6,000 miles without refueling when there's no cargo in the hold, and can indeed refuel mid-flight when needed.
Of course, the C-5 Galaxy is not intended to fly with an empty cargo bay, as the massive freighter was indeed designed to airlift not only military essentials and aid packages to all corners of the Earth, but military vehicles as well. Of the craft's vehicular capacity, C-5's can reportedly take off with up to six MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicles, as many as five helicopters, and even a full-sized tank or two. Per Lockheed, the C-5 Galaxy can carry twice as much cargo as any other airlifter in existence, and with the jet's boasting a reported maximum takeoff weight of 840,000 pounds, we're inclined to believe them.
That max takeoff weight accounts for a standard payload of 240,000 pounds. On top of that, the C-5 offers seating for 73 on its upper deck or 270 when it's in air-bus mode. Given those impressive credentials, it's no wonder Lockheed Martin's C-5 Galaxy has remained the Air-Force's go-to airlift option for more than five decades now. With Lockheed's Super Galaxy now leading the airlift fleet, C-5's will likely be carrying the load for years to come.