Boeing's Disastrous Plane Safety Record Just Had Some Huge Consequences

Nearly two months after the infamous Alaska Air Flight 1282 incident involving a Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the American airplane maker is making several changes to its senior management. As part of these changes, Boeing's President and CEO Dave Calhoun will step down from the role by the end of 2024.

Independent Board Chair Larry Kellner also announced that he would not stand for re-election at the company's annual meeting. Taking Kellner's place is Steve Mollenkopf, who has served as one of Boeing's Board of Directors since 2020. Mollenkpf was also previously the CEO of American chipmaker Qualcomm.

Boeing has not named a CEO-designate yet, and has confirmed that Steve Mollenkopf would lead the board in the process of selecting a new CEO for the company. Changes are also coming to Boeing's Commercial Airplanes division, which was headed by Stan Deal, who has confirmed that he would be stepping down from his role. He is being replaced by Stephanie Pope, who has been named the new CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

In a public statement addressed to Boeing's employees, Calhoun refers to the Alaska Airlines incident as a "watershed moment" for the company. He urged all employees to respond to the incident with "humility and complete transparency," and that the company must refocus its commitment towards safety and quality at every level.

He also refers to the last five years of Boeing as one of the most challenging periods in the company's 108-year history. A good look at Boeing's less-than-spectacular safety records over the past few years, and Calhoun's statement makes sense.