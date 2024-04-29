The US Air Force Is Spending Billions On This Highly-Modified Boeing 737 Jet: Here's Why

As one of the world's most popular commercial jets, the Boeing 737 is a familiar name to travelers everywhere. For aviation enthusiasts, its narrow silhouette and the special flat-bottomed engines are instantly recognizable. But there's another group that's intimately acquainted with the 737: the U.S. military. Since 1973, the military has been using the 737 for various purposes, starting with the now-retired T-43 Gator trainer aircraft and currently including the C-40 Clipper for VIP transportation roles, ferrying U.S. military leaders and officials around the world.

The U.S. military's tie with the 737 family is set to become one league deeper with the billion-dollar contract for an advanced variant of the 737, called the E-7 AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and Control). Given the name "Wedgetail" by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), which commissioned Boeing to develop and later produce the aircraft in 1999, the E-7 was designed to serve as a radar plane for the RAAF, enhancing its airborne surveillance and early warning capabilities.

In 2022, the U.S. Air Force decided to adopt the E-7 as a replacement for its aging fleet of E-3 Sentry aircraft, which have symbolized American air superiority since 1977 with their distinctive rotating rotodome. So, what makes the E-7 so special that the Air Force is willing to pay so much money for each jet?