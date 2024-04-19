The 4 Best Commercial Aircraft To Fly, According To A Veteran Pilot

Although several companies manufacture jets around the world, Boeing stands above the competition, at least according to retired captain turned instructor Richard J. Levy. Captain Levy flew many crafts over his nearly 41-year career, and of them all, Boeing's 777 aircraft stands above the rest. Released in the mid-1990s, the 777 improved on everything from its previous iterations, and it's the line that's still being improved upon today. Levy's biggest takeaway is how easy flying was made with the 777.

"The 777 would fly long distances, and have the navigation equipment to fly worldwide, including over the Polar regions," he told SlashGear. "And the Autoland was used down to 75 meters runway visual range."

It might seem surprising to hear the massive size of the Boeing 777 has the smoothest landing, but that's largely thanks to the advancement Autoland system. Autoland lets the pilot oversee the landing, but an automated system handles the process and the only time intervention is needed is in the event of a failure. "How good was the Autoland? Almost every time, it made a landing so smooth you would hardly notice you were on the ground."

The Boeing 777 can hold up to 397 passengers, and it's the largest twinjet in the world. Despite that and the advancements made by Boeing, there were just over 1,600 in service as of December 2018 — a number that pales in comparison to the older 737 model.