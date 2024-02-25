Everything To Know About The Boeing 757 Jet

Bill Boeing's lofty place in aviation history is undeniable. The Boeing Company was founded in 1916 in Seattle and would become an industry heavyweight. Fast forward a century or so, and its influence is clear to see, with over 10,000 jetliners bearing its name traveling the world today.

Of course, it's not just about commercial passenger airliners. Boeing has also developed some formidable military aircraft, with the enormous B-29 Superfortress, a World War II bomber (all 105,000 lbs in gross weight of it), just one example of the company's achievements. Nonetheless, it's in the commercial arena that most travelers and pilots will have experienced a Boeing. The venerable 757 is among the company's best-known models of all.

Aviation enthusiasts will surely appreciate this in-depth look at that famous jet, incorporating an introduction to the wider Boeing 700 family, the specs of the 757 (and how they evolved as later variants were introduced), and the impact it had.