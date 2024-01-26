Boeing's 747-8: Why It's Still The One Of The Best Jets In The Sky

If you asked a random person walking down the street to name an airplane made by Boeing, the odds are extremely high that the first response they can think of is the 747. It really rolls off the tongue nicely but, in the same vein, so does any Boeing sharing the same nomenclature. They could say 737, 777, 767, or 787, but they don't. Why? Because the 747 is a legend.

Known as the Queen of the Skies, the Boeing 747 has been an icon since its first flight in 1969. Boeing produced over 1,500 of them throughout its production run which came to an end with delivery of the final example in January 2023. Logging more than 118 million flight hours and nearly 23 million flight cycles, the 747 stands out as the first twin-aisle commercial aircraft in history. It's fast, huge, and has a monumental fuel range that made international travel more commonplace and affordable.

Throughout its production, the 747 continued to see technological evolution with the times, which kept it relevant the entire time. Let's take a look at why the 747-8, the newest version of this classic icon, is still one of the best jets in the sky.