10 Of The Biggest Jets Ever Made, Ranked By Size

It's not been an easy few years for the aviation industry. From passenger numbers plummeting due to the pandemic to fuel costs spiking in the face of global conflicts, there has been a seemingly never-ending list of headaches for airline bosses to deal with. Throughout the instability, it's the world's largest planes that have proven especially critical to the fate of their owners. Some became outsized liabilities as they sat on the tarmac devoid of passengers, while others became especially useful for transporting huge amounts of cargo to places in need.

As pandemic worries have subsided and passenger numbers have rebounded, many of the biggest passenger jets are being recommissioned to meet the swell in demand. Likewise, cargo carriers have proved invaluable in the transport of goods and equipment to areas hit by conflict or disasters. In short, the world's largest aircraft are taking to the skies again, en masse.

There's no perfect way to rank these flying giants by size, so to help visualize just how large they are, we've ranked them by how much tarmac they'll take up at an airport — that is, length times wingspan. Some are designed to carry passengers, while some carry outsized cargo, but no matter what they're built for, they're all among the largest aircraft in the sky.