Stratolaunch Roc: The World's Largest Airplane That Almost Doesn't Look Real

In the legendary series of Arabian folklore, "The One Thousand and One Nights," the Roc is a gigantic mythological bird, said to be so enormous in size that it would carry off an elephant the same way a hawk carries off a squirrel. The Roc wasn't just a terrifying predator, however; according to the legends, the Roc also had a benevolent side, occasionally picking up the ships of lost sailors and ferrying them to safety.

Such a powerful, majestic creature would make a great namesake for a flying vehicle, but not just any vehicle could dare to wear such a mantle. It would need to be a vehicle that is absolutely gargantuan, not only in terms of literal size but in its purpose to humanity. Aerospace development company Stratolaunch decided to take up that challenge, and what they created could very well be the largest airplane in history, not to mention potentially one of the most important.