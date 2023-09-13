The Future Of Trench Warfare: A Look At Ukraine's New AI-Controlled Turret

On September 4, 2023, Slava Ukraini shared a tweet on one of the latest additions to the arsenal of AI-powered military assets: the TGP combat module. Designed by devDROID, the TGP combat module eliminates several, crucial issues in trench warfare.

The Ukrainian tech company's innovative new remote technology has the capacity to detect target movements and their corresponding manpower. Afterward, it's said to be able to raise from the trenches, aim with increased precision, and calculate optimal ballistics.

💪 Ukrainian company devDroid has developed a remote control turret based on artificial intelligence. The TGP combat module is placed in a trench for camouflage and protection, AI recognizes movements and manpower, then raises the weapon from the trench and signals the operator... pic.twitter.com/A6iAibTefN — Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦 In Ukraine | News, Updates (@Heroiam_Slava) September 4, 2023

Set to work in tandem with an operator, the turret isn't designed to shoot autonomously. The remote-controlled machine requires confirmation from a human being before firing on its target. The TGP combat module marks the robotic automation solutions firm's first known military project.

At first, it can be tempting to view the AI-powered turret as an evolved targeting mechanism. However, it creates an interesting precedent for trench warfare mechanics in the future.