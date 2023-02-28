10 Ways Technology Is Transforming The US Military

Websites such as Facebook and Twitter have long been novel communications tools for civilians while also serving as entertainment and huge time-wasters. Additionally, these long-time stalwarts of the tech industry have been joined by many startups seeking to encroach on their market share, although the originators of some of these products may have nefarious alternative motives. Regardless, the impact and usefulness of social media in a modern military are more significant than one might think.

Modern deployed soldiers have unprecedented access to communications thanks to the proliferation of internet access around the globe, and this has been a boon to military families who can feel more connected than at any time in history. However, this has raised some real concerns. With personnel being so well connected to civilian family and friends, the sharing of privileged information, whether intentional or not, is a genuine security concern. As we have seen in the conflict in Ukraine, soldiers' careless use of social media on mobile devices has led directly to losses on both sides.

As a propaganda tool, militaries have been able to use social media to disseminate information and counter-narratives offered by adversaries. As the flow of information and the control of that information is vital to a well-run branch of the Armed Forces, taking advantage of every tool at its disposal is a priority of the top brass. Additionally, adversarial groups involved in terrorism, piracy, and other militia groups use social media to radicalize and communicate with members and intelligence officers can infiltrate these networks for intelligence. Social media has had an outsized impact on the modern military and its role will continue to be vital for the foreseeable future.