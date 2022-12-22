Twitter's Latest Feature Lets You See How Many People Have Viewed Your Tweet

The past few months have been a turbulent and confusing time for even the most ardent of Twitter users. Following new CEO Elon Musk's controversial takeover of the social media platform in late October, Twitter has undergone several changes in terms of features and policy updates. The most recent example of a significant departure on Twitter was the decision prohibiting what Twitter described as the "free promotion of certain social media platforms." While Twitter quickly backtracked on this rule, the policy effectively barred people from sharing links to competing social media platforms like Mastodon, Facebook, or Instagram.

Following the takeover, Musk promised several feature additions to Twitter, including some long-demanded ones like the ability to write longer posts or edit Tweets. In November 2022, Musk also shared his vision for what he referred to as Twitter 2.0, in which the platform gets better advertising avenues for brands, enabling end-to-end encryption on DMs, and revamping Twitter's paid Blue subscription service. However, the revamped Twitter Blue subscription quickly ran into problems, after which Twitter rolled the feature back. In early December, Musk relaunched Twitter Blue subscriptions to anyone who paid for the service — giving them a "Verified" checkmark and access to exclusive features.

Another feature that Musk had discussed in the early days of the Twitter acquisition saga was letting users see a view count for tweets. Starting Dec. 22, 2022, the feature appears to be rolling out to users across the world.