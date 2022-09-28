The Untold Truth Of 3D-Printed Houses

3D-printed houses seem poised to be the next revolution in home construction. Utilizing 3D-printing technology on a grand scale like that needed to craft houses unleashes design potential and removes many barriers to traditional construction materials and methods presented. The basics of 3D printing are exactly the same as the machine that sits on a desk creating chess pieces, only it is fed cement and is literally the size of a house. Some clever designs have come out recently and several companies are working to spread house printing worldwide.

Consider what goes into building a house. A contractor's team of workers must measure, cut, and assemble lumber beams one by one until a house is framed, only to be followed by insulation and drywall. The next step is trimming, weatherproofing, and so on until the house is complete. This requires a lot of time, materials, and workers. With 3D printing, a large machine lays a narrow line of concrete over a pre-determined path and repeats itself in rows, building height each time. It is amazingly simple and stronger than wood. Once the printer is done, the only thing left to do is add a roof, windows, and doors. This technology is just now catching on and is not widely known, so here are a few of the untold truths behind this method of home construction.