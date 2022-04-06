Anker's First 3D Printer Boasts Fast Speeds And High-End Features

Moreover, Anker is taking into account the awfully slow process that 3D printing can be. The AnkerMake M5 is touted to be 5x faster with a print rate of 250 millimeters per second, but users can kick things up a notch — 10x faster, precisely — with the turbo mode. Anker has put in place a double-belt system for even power distribution and a Y-stepper motor for increased stability while handling high torque output.

The company claims to have reduced the distance between the nozzle and the double-gear extruder system for higher precision. There are also a few other tricks in play such as one-click printing with the mobile app, a 7x7-point automatic leveling system, 0.1mm print precision, and a hub connectivity system for controlling multiple devices. Users can send their files remotely to the printer and get their plastic monument printed without any complex software hassle.

The project is currently over 40 times past its crowdfunding goal and there are still 44 days left to back it. The excellent early-bird pricing of $429 and $499 is now expired, but there are still over 800 slots left to score the $599 deal for one unit. Shipping is expected to commence in August, but do keep in mind that mobile slicing is still in development and will be rolled out with an update in the future, per the FAQ page. Until then, enthusiasts will have to use the AnkerMake Slicer software for macOS and Windows.