11 Scariest Military Applications Of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine programming meant to simulate human intelligence processes, is a new and promising technology that seems poised to upend our lives in myriad ways, many (or most) of which we do not yet know. With such a rapid development of something with the potential of wielding great power, results can be unpredictable as it is disseminated throughout the public, allowing users and researchers to discover novel applications of AI in broad areas of implementation. Industries as diverse as education, medicine, communication, and engineering are already seeing the effects of AI integration into the workplace.

But one tenet of modern society, that could be seen as an irrefutable maxim, is that any new technology that can be harnessed and adapted for military uses will be. The U.S. Military is a hotbed of technological innovation and it always has been, and AI is already well embedded within the Pentagon.

While we discover how our soldiers will best protect the populace, we must acknowledge the potential dangers of AI when applied to systems and devices of lethality. Having machine assistance to make tactical decisions is something we have had throughout the last century of mechanized war, but handing over decisions to use deadly force to a computer program alone removes some human accountability, and the ability to make nuanced and ethical decisions on when to use force. In chess, a player's error can lead to a lost game. In the military, an error can lead to death and destruction. These are 11 of the scariest military applications of AI.