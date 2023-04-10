Boeing X-36: The Futuristic Fighter Jet With Incredible Agility

Most fighter jets you'll see, including the ultra-advanced F-22 Raptor all, have one thing in common: some sort of tail or vertical stabilizer. Tails help stabilize the aircraft in flight, but bombers like the stealth B-2 Spirit have forgone tails in favor of a "flying wing" design. The B-2, however, is stealthy and quick enough to get on a mission, but it wasn't built for a direct air-to-air combat role. Tailless jets have been fielded in the past with mixed results. In further research of tailless aircraft for a fighter role, NASA experimented with the Boeing X-36, an aircraft that at least on the surface, shares a lot of visual cues with modern jets. But operationally, it's a world of differences.

The X-36 was never a full-size fighter jet — it was a 28 percent scale copy of what the future fighter jet utilizing the technology might look like. As such, it was only 19 feet long and had a wingspan of 10 feet. It also only weighed 1,250 pounds and its engine only put out 700 pounds of thrust. For comparison, an F-22 Raptor is over 62 feet long, has a wingspan of over 44 feet, weighs 43,340 pounds and its two engines put out a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust. Despite the fact it was just a scale model, NASA learned some valuable lessons and collected a veritable ton of data from the X-36.