Vought F7U: The Dangerous Fighter Jet That Navy Pilots Feared

For every plane design like the F-14 Tomcat or the P-51 Mustang that pilots adored flying, there are undoubtedly several planes that don't earn a good reputation. One of those planes was the Vought F7U Cutlass: its unconventional design didn't help much in the looks department, but the Cutlass really drew the ire of American naval aviators because it was outright dangerous to fly.

The Cutlass started out with a good — if unconventional — idea when it was first proposed in 1945. It had a swept wing design, which would later be used to great effect on a larger scale with jets like the B-47 Stratojet. It was also designed by Rex Beisel, the engineer responsible for planes like the F4U Corsair, an aircraft renowned for its decisive actions against the air power of the Imperial Japanese Navy in World War 2.

The actual airframe of the jet was where it started to veer into left field. For starters, it was a tailless design, meaning that it didn't have a vertical stabilizer, or the "tail" section of many conventional aircraft. Second, the front landing gear was abnormally tall and prone to breaking under stress — not ideal when landing on the deck of an aircraft carrier.