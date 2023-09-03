Top 10 Moments In Aviation History That Changed Flight Forever

In modern times, flying may not seem all that remarkable. The magic of seeing a machine in the sky has faded as it became a common method of transit. However, flight's journey from idea to a part of everyday practice is anything but unremarkable. Many may think of the Wright brothers, Orville and Wilbur Wright, and their famous lift-off in North Carolina in December 1903 when asked to think about the early stages of flying. But the idea of flight began long before the Wright brothers made their daring venture. As early as the 1400s, Leonardo da Vinci was conjuring up ideas of aviation and publishing them with his works.

From a dream to an outstanding accomplishment to the beginnings of military aviation in 1911 to commercial flights and private jets, the long history of flight has generated more styles of transport than some could have ever believed. Some moments along the way have been so grand on the scale of aviation history that they altered flight forever in one way or another.