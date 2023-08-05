Why Congress Is Making Commercial Space Travel Companies Nervous

April 12, 1961 marked humanity's very first manned flight into space. Yuri Gagarin was the man in question, and ever since his historic voyage, space has largely remained the exclusive domain of a select few: Hardened professionals, who have endured protracted periods of testing and training (which can take as much as two years, according to NASA). We're now in the grip of an age, however, where commercial space flights are becoming more and more prominent.

Virgin Galactic's most recent commercial flight, Galactic 01, was the first to make such a debut, with the six people aboard VSS Unity on June 29 paving the way for something more ambitious still: A flight to space for civilians, which Virgin Galactic has scheduled to embark on in August 2023.

Commercial spaceflight, of course, despite its potential dangers, has the potential to be absurdly lucrative for companies that can provide it. That August expedition reportedly costs $450,000 per ticket. With the myriad safety concerns that are involved as the public start to venture into space, however, Congress saw fit to take steps to ensure that such ventures didn't advance too far too soon.