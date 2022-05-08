Why Is Commercial Space Travel So Expensive?

If you want to fly to space, there are a couple of ways to go if your pockets are well lined. The historical way up — used by the first space tourists — is through Russia's space agency Roscomos, riding a Soyuz rocket for about $20 million per ticket. This was how the U.S. millionaire Dennis Tito became the first tourist in space; he traveled to the International Space Station in 2001, as reported by CNN. Several followed his lead, including the South African millionaire Mark Shuttleworth in 2002, known for his work with the Linux-based Ubuntu OS (via Tribune), and Anousheh Ansari in 2006, the first woman to fly as a space tourist (via Space Legal Issues).

With the rise of private participation in the sector, space tourism kicked off in a major way in 2021. Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, and SpaceX led the charge with cheaper — but still very expensive — rides. These rates are still so high that only Virgin Galactic has been open about its price for a seat to space, leaving private travel only for the world's wealthiest people...for now, at least. Globe Trender reported in August 2021 that Virgin Galactic increased its prices from $250,000 to $450,000.

Blue Origin and SpaceX seat prices are more mysterious, but unlike Virgin Galactic, which takes tourists to space on a rocket plane, the companies ride them out on top of rockets. Inverse reports that expert space sources estimated a ticket on Blue Origin costs about $1 million, and a SpaceX Dragon Crew ride costs as much as $55 million.