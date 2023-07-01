Why People Are Worried Virgin Galactic Will Be The Next Titan Sub

Virgin Galactic, a private space tech venture by billionaire Richard Branson, successfully completed its first commercial flight aboard the VSS Unity by taking four passengers to sub-orbital space. The mission was dubbed Galactic 01, and it was a huge milestone for Branson who has been dreaming of commercial space tourism ever since he established Virgin Galactic nearly two decades ago and witnessed multiple setbacks.

Another version of Titan. Ridiculously wealthy ppl choosing to play rather than help the poor. #VirginGalactic — Iceberg Lady🌏 🇺🇦🌈VOTE YES 🖤💛❤️NO WAR💧 (@muzzlefreemadam) June 29, 2023

But even before the flight could take off — and after it safely returned the crew back to the ground — comparisons were being made between Virgin Galactic and the Titan underwater disaster. Merely a few days before Branson's company could script history, OceanGate's Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion soon after it embarked on a risky underwater tour of the Titanic's wreckage, which ended up with the death of five crew members.

People are drawing parallels between the two events, asking whether Virgin Galactic is on the same trajectory as OceanGate. After all, both companies are selling the promise of an extreme adventure to a clientele that is willing to pay anywhere between a quarter to half a million dollars.

After the @OceanGateExped Titan incident, I was too scared of the @virgingalactic, world’s first commercial space flight that took off yesterday.

Fortunately the folks were successful and landed safely and this didn’t turn out to be another way to kill yourself for $450,000. — Vansh Shah (@___1sh___) June 30, 2023

Questions were also raised whether Virgin Galactic could have waited in the wake of the Titan mishap, instead of stirring yet another heated debate about the risks and the real cost of such an extreme brand of tourism. The OceanGate submersible had a patchy record with missions and some glaring engineering concerns. Virgin Galactic isn't unfamiliar with the risks, as it also witnessed a fatal test in 2014.