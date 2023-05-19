NASA Gives Blue Origin An Artemis Crewed Lunar Lander Contract After Bezos Snit

NASA has awarded a contract worth $3.4 billion to Blue Origin toward the development of a lunar lander system for crewed missions to the Moon as part of the Artemis V project. The space agency is aiming for a crewed demo using the in-development Blue Moon lander ahead of the Artemis V mission in 2029. The contract is a bittersweet victory for the private space enterprise started by Jeff Bezos, after losing plum NASA contracts to Elon Musk-backed rival space agency, SpaceX.

Administrator Bill Nelson announced that "Blue Origin will build a human landing system as NASA's second provider to deliver Artemis astronauts to the lunar surface." As part of the deal, NASA has asked Blue Origin to make some technical tweaks to its Blue Moon lander system in the same vein as SpaceX's Starship, which includes making space to accommodate more crew members, higher payload capacity, and the ability to support to long-duration missions.

Originally issued in September last year, Blue Origin won the contract as part of NASA's Appendix P solicitation, specifically its second Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships Broad Agency Announcement (Next-STEP2 BAA). NASA says partnering with two different contractors and employing their distinct lander systems grants it "more robustness and ensures a regular cadence of Moon landings."