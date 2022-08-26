Jeff Bezos' Space Station Is Closer To Reality Than You Realize

Jeff Bezos' space station might seem too ambitious, but now that it's making progress, it's starting to become more than a mere pipe dream. The CEO of aerospace company Blue Origin has been dabbling with commercialized space travel for a while now. After completing 22 successful space missions, it already managed to bring 31 people — some of whom were the first representatives of their countries — to space, with regular civilians now being able to reserve their own seats on its website as well (via Blue Origin).

In 2021, Bezos upped the ante by teaming up with Sierra Space in building a commercial space station called Orbital Reef. This grandiose project aims to put a "mixed-use business park in space" that caters to anyone from media companies and entrepreneurs to investors and inventors. Doing so opens Orbital Reef to a lot of game-changing uses. However, the scale of this program has larger implications than simply bringing tourists to space, so Bezos is already planning many years ahead to bring it to fruition. The thing is, Bezos is also known for his ostentatious display of wealth, and some might be wondering, how exactly will Orbital Reef be any different?