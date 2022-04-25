The Real Reason Blue Origin's Rocket Looks...Like That

You can't help but immediately laugh when you see the rocket ship Jeff Bezos built. Sure, it's puerile, but that doesn't make it any less funny, something the endless number of Internet memes, Saturday Night Live skits, and late-night talk show jabs prove. Jokes aside, there are several scientific reasons why Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket looks so much like... that.

During an interview with Slate, Daniel Ramspacher, a propulsion engineer at NASA Goddard Space Center, said most rockets are phallic-shaped because that's how they've always been designed. There's not much that comprises a sub-orbital rocket ship. You have the mushroom-shaped capsule at the top, followed by several fuel tanks stacked atop each another, with the engine at the bottom. Lucy Rogers, an inventor with a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering, backed up that claim in an interview with Inverse, saying the shape of a rocket has to be aerodynamic to reduce drag. She explains that other common projectiles like bullets are all basically the same shape because that particular shape helps reduce drag.

According to NASA, drag is the main force that slows down an object as it slices through the air, and an object's shape changes the amount of drag. Since round surfaces have less drag than flat ones, and narrow surfaces will typically have less drag than wider ones, rockets tend to look rather phallic for one simple reason: it's the best design choice. Period. But there are other reasons why New Shepard is a bit more extreme looking than others.