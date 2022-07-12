The Most Incredible Features Of Jeff Bezos' $500 Million Mega Yacht

Jeff Bezos, the second-richest man in the world, will soon be the owner of a $500 million newly-constructed mega yacht in the Netherlands. While there is not a lot of information about the super yacht, there are a few facts that can be gleaned from the ship manufacturer's website and also several media publications. However, what is confirmed is that this yacht is supposed to be 417 feet long (127 meters), have several decks, and feature three gigantic black masts (via Bloomberg).

The ship is called the Y721 and it is reportedly made by Oceanco, a custom ship builder that produces some of the world's largest and most luxurious boats. The company is owned by Omani billionaire businessman, Mohammed Al Barwani, and is based in the Netherlands. According to the luxury magazine Robb Report, this uber-luxurious boat is expected to be the world's largest sailing yacht when completed.