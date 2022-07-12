The Most Incredible Features Of Jeff Bezos' $500 Million Mega Yacht
Jeff Bezos, the second-richest man in the world, will soon be the owner of a $500 million newly-constructed mega yacht in the Netherlands. While there is not a lot of information about the super yacht, there are a few facts that can be gleaned from the ship manufacturer's website and also several media publications. However, what is confirmed is that this yacht is supposed to be 417 feet long (127 meters), have several decks, and feature three gigantic black masts (via Bloomberg).
The ship is called the Y721 and it is reportedly made by Oceanco, a custom ship builder that produces some of the world's largest and most luxurious boats. The company is owned by Omani billionaire businessman, Mohammed Al Barwani, and is based in the Netherlands. According to the luxury magazine Robb Report, this uber-luxurious boat is expected to be the world's largest sailing yacht when completed.
It is super-sized
As superyachts go, the Y721 is extremely large. At 417 feet, it is one of the largest sailing yachts ever built in the Netherlands, according to Time Magazine. It is so colossal that for it to sail out of the harbor to go to the ocean, it has to pass by an iconic Dutch steel bridge, which has a center part that can be removed so the vessel can pass through safely. This bridge, known as De Hef (literally translated as The Lift) is a lift bridge that can raise 130 feet in the air, which is still not high enough to accommodate the yacht's three masts. Additionally, its height makes it unsafe for a helicopter to land, so Bezos has reportedly commissioned a support yacht with a helipad to travel alongside the titanic cruiser (via Time).
The 246-foot shadow yacht known as the YS7512 will be the base for the Amazon billionaire's helipad, but it will also feature meeting spaces, and storage for his jets skis, water toys, and snorkeling and diving gear. It can accommodate up to 45 crew and guests (via Architectural Digest).
It is a clean, green machine
In his book, "Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire," the businessman refers to his vessel as being "one of the finest sailing yachts in existence." Although this luxury cruiser will almost certainly have fineries fit for a business mogul like Bezos, it is also said to be environmentally friendly. Oceanco based the blueprint on its award-winning, sustainable Black Pearl Yacht. The company says on its website that this ship is one of the largest and most eco-friendly sailing yachts in the world, and can cross the Atlantic without burning any fossil fuel.
It features technology such as DynaRig carbon masts, solar power, and a hybrid-propulsion system. It also has a waste-heat recovery system onboard that uses thermal energy and residual heat from exhaust gas to transform into electrical energy.
While the construction of the superyacht has been reported by multiple media sources, the Daily Mail reports that Oceanco has declined to comment on whether this yacht was commissioned by Jeff Bezos.