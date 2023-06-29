Virgin Galactic's First Commercial Spaceflight Is A Success

Virgin Galactic, the private space tourism company, announced today that it has completed its first ever commercial space flight without a hitch. This mission, titled "Galactic 01," was crewed by six people total, including members of the Italian Air Force and National Research Council of Italy.

While on the mission, crew members and passengers conducted 13 experiments, according to a Virgin Galactic press release. The experiments involved collecting medical data on the affects of gravity on the human body. Sensors embedded in Virgin Galactic's spacesuits, alongside dedicated "research payloads," collected data during the flight for each experiment conducted.

Michael Colglazier, the CEO of Virgin Galactic says: "Today, our team successfully flew six people and more than a dozen research payloads to space in VSS Unity (Virgin Galactic's space plane), our unique, suborbital science lab. This historic flight was our first commercial flight and our first dedicated commercial research mission — ushering in a new era of repeatable and reliable access to space for private passengers and researchers."

In August, Virgin Galactic plans on launching the "Galactic 02" mission, and thereafter begin monthly flights.