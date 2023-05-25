Virgin Galactic's First Spaceflight In Nearly Two Years Is A Success

Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's space tourism company, just completed a manned test flight according to its Twitter account. The flight, called "Unity 25" consisted of Virgin Galactic's jet-powered, dual-fuselage "Mothership" the VMS Eve, carrying the VSS Unity spaceship up to an altitude of 44,500 feet and releasing it. The VSS Unity then made a powered flight into space, reaching a top speed of Mach 2.94. At 12:37 pm EST, VSS Unity safely landed at Virgin's spaceport in New Mexico. Virgin Galactic's most recent flight prior to today was nearly two years ago in June of 2021.

According to a press release from Virgin Galactic, the successful test flight officially marks the beginning of the company's foray into commercial space flight with the first flight named "Galactic 01" launching in June of this year.

This successful flight test comes mere days after NASA awarded Jeff Bezos-owned private spaceflight company Blue Origin with a multi-billion dollar contract.