SpaceX Rival Virgin Orbit Shutters Satellite Launch Business

The red-hot field of commercial space operations is losing a well-known player, with Virgin Orbit calling it quits for its satellite launch business. The company, which is a part of the Virgin Group and received extensive support from Sir Richard Branson, has decided to cease operations indefinitely. In its official SEC filing, Virgin announced that it is firing 675 employees, constituting nearly 85% of its net workforce in a bid to reduce operation expenses. The layoffs will be fully implemented by April 3, while the company is expected to fork nearly $15 million in employee severance package and other related expenses pursuant to local laws. In its SEC filing, the company says it is taking the drastic measure in the wake of its "inability to secure meaningful funding."

"We have no choice but to implement immediate, dramatic, and extremely painful changes," CEO Dan Hart was quoted as saying CNBC reports. In January, Virgin Orbit's first rocket launch from the UK soil was derailed due to a filter failure originating from the second-stage rocket. The company was planning to inject satellites aboard its LauncherOne rocket, tethered to a Boeing 747 aircraft that the company called Cosmic Girl. Like clockwork, the stock plummeted by over 40% in the wake of the botch, which was definitely not a good sign for a publicly-listed company that has not returned a profit since its inception.