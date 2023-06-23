Why The Titan Sub Was Doomed To Fail

The sudden implosion of OceanGate's Titan submersible was a tragedy, as five lives were nearly instantaneously lost — almost incomprehensible given the immense pressure generated by the ocean at extreme depths. However, the Titan submersible was not the victim of sabotage, rough seas, enemy submarines, underwater obstacles, or any other outside force you can think of. The Titan's failure was internal.

It was not built to a high-enough specification to survive the extreme depths it was advertised to operate within, and the owner and builder refused to subject it to any proper certification. As unsatisfactory of an answer it is, sheer hubris wrecked the Titan likely before it even hit the waves. In a cruel twist of fate, the Titan itself was made to visit the wreck of the RMS Titanic — a ship also sunk by the arrogance of its owners and refusal to operate within established safety guidelines.

Anyone who has worked in construction or within the trades can tell you that a lot of safety rules can be a hassle to deal with. Wearing all the required PPE (personal protective equipment) while on the jobsite can be a pain. Your hard hat is uncomfortable and sweaty, your safety glasses fog up, and your hi-vis vest gets in the way when you're just trying to get the job done well and go home. However, those safety precautions exist for a reason, and that gear keeps you alive.