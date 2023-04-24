Private Spacecraft To Achieve Historic Moon Landing: Here's How To Watch It Live

We have recently witnessed a significant uptick in the number of countries and organizations competing to launch new missions to the moon. Besides NASA — which is currently busy with its Artemis program — other space agencies from states like China and India have also been actively involved in lunar exploration. China's famous Chang'e missions and India's Chandrayaan missions are examples of recent major non-U.S. lunar exploration projects.

A common thread with most of these projects is that they are all government-backed projects with little to no private investment. An exception to this was Space X's dearMoon project which was originally scheduled for take-off in 2023. However, SpaceX isn't the only private company working on a moon mission. In December 2022, a private company from Japan — iSpace — launched what was then touted as the first private lander on the moon aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Five months after its launch, the lander— known as the Hakuto-R — is set to make its first landing attempt on the moon's surface. If things go to plan, the Hakuto-R will become the first private lander to make it. As of April 24, 2023, the Hakuto-R lander is orbiting the lunar surface, intending to make its landing attempt on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The event is being closely watched by space and astronomy enthusiasts around the world, and, if you happen to be one, you can watch the landing live starting at 11:00 a.m. EDT (15:00 GMT).