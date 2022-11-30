SpaceX Is Launching The First Commercial Lander On The Moon

The race for commercial activity on the moon enters a new era with SpaceX's next rocket launch on December 1, thanks to a payload that will become the first private lander on the moon. Originally scheduled for November 30, Japan's ispace is now launching its HAKUTO-R Mission 1 aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket in the early hours of Thursday (per SpaceX).

Touted to be the "first commercial lunar landing," the ispace's Series 1 lunar lander weighs 340 kilograms and has a payload capacity of 30 kilograms, which could be anything from a remotely controlled rover to science equipment. The compact lander is armed with its own thermal and radiation control assembly, secure payload compartments, propulsion system with three types of thrusters, and altitude adjustment gear.

If all things go well with the HAKUTO-R Mission 1, ispace is targeting regular delivery of both private and government payloads to the moon in the near future. Based on the tech at its disposal, the company is estimating a 3-5 month window for ferrying lunar payloads using the low-energy orbital path to save on fuel costs.

ispace has set a total of 10 objectives, starting with the execution of all pre-flight protocols to landing the vehicle on the Moon, establishing a stable communication channel, and ensuring a steady power supply for the payload. Based on the first mission's success, ispace will accordingly make adjustments to the Mission 2 and Mission 3 goals, both of which are part of NASA's Artemis program.