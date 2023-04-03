NASA Names The 4 Astronauts That Will Be Going To The Moon With The Artemis 2 Mission

After a long spell of deliberations and speculations, NASA has finally picked the four astronauts for the Artemis II mission that will put mankind back on the track of crewed lunar exploration after the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Three of the astronauts – Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Reid Wiseman – shortlisted for the remarkable lunar expedition are NASA alumni, while the fourth and final candidate is Canada's, Jeremy Hansen. The quartet brings numerous firsts for the mission. Koch would be the first woman astronaut in history to embark on a mission to Earth's sole natural satellite.

Hansen becomes the first Canadian to do so, while Glover – who will also serve as the pilot of the Artemis II mission – will hold the distinction of being the first African American to orbit the moon. "Together, we are ushering in a new era of exploration for a new generation of star sailors and dreamers – the Artemis Generation," NASA admin bill Nelson said in a statement. The Artemis II mission will last 10 days, launching off the Space Launch System while the Orion spacecraft will handle the lunar round trip and the subsequent return back to Earth.