NASA's Orion Capsule Returns To Earth After Traveling 1.4 Million Miles

NASA's Orion spacecraft has made a safe splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, marking the successful completion of the Artemis I flight test mission. The vehicle touched the ocean's surface west of Baja California at 9:40 a.m. PST earlier today. In a journey that saw it cover a distance of 1.4 million miles, Orion also broke the record for traveling the furthest distance away from Earth as it prepared to return following one last lunar flyby during which it clicked some stunning images of the moon.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a NASA statement that "this flight test is a major step forward in the Artemis Generation of lunar exploration." Before making its risky entry into the Earth's atmosphere, the crew module separated from the propulsion system. Re-entries are always a critical moment of stress, as they test a space-faring vehicle's endurance at handling extreme velocity and high temperatures. In the case of the Orion spacecraft, it was moving at a peak speed of around 25,000 miles per hour during its descent and then decelerated all the way down to 20 miles per hour, deploying the parachutes before it touched the ocean's surface.

Artemis I mission manager Mike Sarafin remarked that Orion exceeded expectations, proving that it can endure extreme thermal stress and high speeds while returning from a space mission. Engineers will be performing a handful of tests while the Orion spacecraft is still in the water before a recovery team aboard the USS Portland takes over.