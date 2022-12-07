Artemis 1 Orion's Close Ups Of The Moon Are A Sight To Behold

In the early hours of December 6, the Orion spacecraft left the gravitational influence sphere of the Moon after completing one last flyby, and it is now headed back to Earth with a splashdown event scheduled for December 11. As the burn-powered return flyby was being handled, Orion's cameras clicked some stunning photos of the Moon. Among them is a close-up shot of the far side of the Moon, which was clicked on December 5 as Orion was approaching the satellite for its return flyby maneuver. In this photo, we can see a portion of the far side can be seen with a mostly smooth surface and dark spots that astronomy enthusiasts refer to as "maria."

The far side of the moon was first photographed by the Soviet Luna 3 spacecraft in 1959, but what has puzzled scientists so far is why the crust on this region is thicker. One popular theory says that when the ancient lunar crust was floating over an ocean of magma, tidal movements separated it from the mantle. Based on computer modeling, it is possible that over millions of years, the crust got thicker by a few kilometers due to tidal heating effects. However, Tidal dissipation is being proposed as another strong candidate for the unique topography of the far side of the moon. Interestingly, China landed a rover on the far side in 2019, and a year later, it had covered over half a kilometer distance for exploration duties.