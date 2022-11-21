NASA's Orion Capsule Has Made It To The Moon, Completing Its Closest Lunar Flyby

NASA's Orion spacecraft, on an uncrewed flight around the moon for the Artemis I mission, has made its closest approach to the moon. Early in the morning of Monday, November 21, the Orion spacecraft passed within 81 miles of the moon, traveling at 5,102 miles per hour. Orion is now on its way past the moon, headed toward an orbit on the distant side of the moon.

Orion used the moon's gravity to help speed it up and push it on its way into orbit. It did this by performing a burn, or engine firing, which adjusted its course. The first outbound powered flyby burn occurred at 7:44 a.m. ET, lasting for two and a half minutes.

To help the spacecraft reach its orbit it will need to perform a second burn past the moon, scheduled for Friday, November 25. This will push it into an orbit called a distant retrograde orbit, in which the spacecraft orbits the moon in the opposite direction to the direction that the moon orbits around Earth. This orbit allows the spacecraft to use minimal fuel while it spends around a week orbiting the moon.

Orion launched using the new Space Launch System rocket last Wednesday, November 16. The rocket took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying the Orion spacecraft through Earth's atmosphere and setting it off on its journey to the moon.