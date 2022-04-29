How Are Astronauts Protected From Space Radiation?

One of the most deadly environmental dangers in outer space is something entirely invisible: radiation. Powerful outbursts from the surface of the sun send charged particles flying through space — these and other factors contribute to dangerous space radiation.

Here on the surface of our planet, we are protected from radiation by the Earth's magnetosphere and atmosphere. The magnetosphere is a field around the planet created by the movement of molten metals within the planet's core, and it both shields us from cosmic rays and helps prevent the atmosphere from being eroded (via NASA). The magnetosphere is also responsible for the famous Northern Lights, as well as other beautiful auroras seen in certain regions of our world.

However, the magnetosphere only extends so far. When astronauts travel away from the planet's surface and into space, they are no longer protected by it and so are exposed to radiation. That means solutions to the radiation problem have to be considered for space missions of all kinds. NASA has had to account for radiation in orbital missions aboard the International Space Station (ISS), space travel, and missions to our moon. NASA and other space agencies have been developing ways to protect astronauts for a long time.

"The danger of radiation is always present, whether you're in orbit, in transit, or on a planetary surface," said a NASA expert in human spaceflight, Ruthan Lewis, of the Goddard Space Flight Center (via NASA). Lewis suggests that NASA considers radiation in every environment astronauts will encounter in the future, concentrating on everything "from mitigation techniques to protection and enclosures,"