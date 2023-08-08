How The Creation Of EMAS Made A Drastic Change To Airplane Safety

Fear of flying is a very common phobia, fed by the splashy news coverage that typically accompanies any air accident, however minor. But these days, flying is incredibly safe. In fact, in 2022, the accident rate was only one in ~830,000 flights. When it comes to fatal accidents, the statistics are even more reassuring – worldwide, out of 32.2 million flights in 2022, only five resulted in deaths.

If you can excuse the pun, air travel safety is no accident. For decades, airlines and government agencies have been doing everything they can to make flying safer, and year over year, the number of accidents has decreased as lessons are learned and modifications are made to both planes and crew training. Some flight safety innovations have entered the general lexicon — we're all familiar with the so-called "black boxes" that record flight data, for example, and countless in-flight briefings have drawn our attention to floor-level illumination, automatically-deploying escape slides, and the emergency oxygen supplies that drop from the airplane ceiling "in the unlikely event that..." etc.

But there's another innovation being rolled out at airports across the world that has the potential to make air travel even safer, and you've probably never heard of it. EMAS, which stands for "​​engineered materials arresting system," is a crushable runway surface designed to reduce the risk of serious accidents during the most dangerous phases of flight.