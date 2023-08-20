The Deepest Depth Any Person Has Explored In The Ocean

In the summer of 2023, the world's attention turned to the North Atlantic as a frantic search was underway for the missing Titan submersible and its crew of adventurous billionaires. Eventually, it emerged that the sub had imploded, which itself highlighted some of the dangers that lie beneath the waves. The submersible was attempting to reach the Titanic's wreckage, which came to rest in two pieces around 12,500 feet down on the seabed of the Atlantic Ocean.

Major design flaws and lax safety measures came under scrutiny, and the whole incident put an emphasis on why you can't mess around when diving deep beneath the waves: pressure builds quickly as the weight of all of the water above an object is essentially acting on it. Above water at sea level, the pressure stands at "one atmosphere," or 14 pounds per square inch. When diving, another atmosphere is added every 33 feet you go down.

At the Titanic's wreck site, submersibles are exposed to pressures of around 6,000 psi, which means roughly three tons pressing on every square inch. Any hull failures are instant and catastrophic, and anyone unfortunate to be inside ceases to exist before their brain can even register an issue. In light of that, you may be surprised to learn that someone has successfully traveled to even greater depths.