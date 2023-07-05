There Are Only 10 Subs That Are Certified To Go To The Titanic

Following its implosion, the construction of the Titan submersible and its owner's disregard for certification and safety standards have come under increased scrutiny. As of this year, the Titan was only one of only 10 active submarines designed to dive to the depth of the storied Titanic shipwreck. However, unlike Ocean Gate's submersible, other subs are meticulously designed, rigorously tested, certified, and built using well-established methods.

Surprisingly, the list doesn't include the Deepsea Challenger, which James Cameron famously piloted to the bottom of the Challenger Deep. Like several other famous subs, it was certified as capable of diving to a greater depth than the Titanic wreck, but has subsequently been mothballed. That Deepsea Challenger was most recently on display in a California museum, and had to be restored following a fire that broke out while it was being transported the other year.

The lack of submersibles capable of surviving a 4,000-meter plunge is one of the things that hindered search and rescue efforts when it was believed there was a chance of saving those on board Titan. Not only are they rare, but they're also spaced out geographically. Only five nations have active deep-sea capable subs. France, the United States, China, Russia, and Japan. Some nations have more than others, and one of the subs on this list is actually owned by a legendary figure in the video game industry. Here is what we know about the nine other subs capable of safely reaching a depth of 4,000 or more meters.