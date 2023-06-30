How James Cameron Completed A Record Breaking Submarine Dive In The Mariana Trench

As part of the dive, Cameron was able to assist in discovering over 60 new species, and he is predicted to find even more if he goes back.

"We did find 68 new species, most of them bacteria, but some small invertebrates, as well, that were brought back," he told NPR.

After going where no single man had gone before, Cameron was ready to return to dry land. Speaking to National Geographic, he said was relieved when the ship started to come to the surface.

"I feel the sub buck and rock as it fires upward," he said. "I'm going over six knots, the fastest the sub has ever gone, and I'll be on the surface in less than an hour and a half. I imagine the pressure coming off the sub, like a great python that was unable to crush it slowly giving up its grip. A feeling of relief washes over me as the numbers get progressively lower."

As recently as February 2023, the submarine was open to public viewing at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the dive.