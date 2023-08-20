5 Tips You Need To Know To Maximize Your Wi-Fi Signal

If your router is new and you're still receiving a slow signal, it may have to do with where it's located in your home. While extenders and mesh networks can help with distance, there are other factors to take into account when placing your router in an optimal position. If you can, you should keep it centrally located, especially if your home is too small to really need a mesh network. Don't be afraid to use an extension cord to move your router further from where it connects to your outside ISP cable.

You should place your router in an elevated position, like atop a tall bookshelf. Or, if it's located on the second story of your home, you should keep it near the floor. Picture the Wi-Fi signal that emits from your router as coming out in the shape of a sphere or bubble. If it's on the ground of your first floor, half the signal is going into the ground or basement. If it's high up on your top floor, half the signal is going into the roof. Place the router where that full sphere of Wi-Fi can emanate from as much of your home as possible.

You should also try to keep your router away from walls and other obstacles that can physically block the Wi-Fi signal, as it will lose strength when it passes through these objects. You can use an app to map the Wi-Fi strength coming from your router and adjust accordingly, but you can even use your eyes. If line-of-sight to your router is blocked by something, the signal will likely be slowed down as well.