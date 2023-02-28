Here's Why You Might Want To Reboot Your Router

First and foremost, rebooting a router periodically is essential for maintaining Internet speed. If your router doesn't have an up-to-date public IP address or two devices on your network have the same IP address, which is known as an IP address conflict, your connection will become slow. The same thing can happen if too many superfluous devices are connected to your router. Restarting the router resets these IP assignments.

But restarting your router is about more than just a fast connection for streaming Netflix. It can also protect you from being hacked. In 2018, hackers used a malware called VPNFilter to exploit routers all over the world and collect sensitive information. Consequently, the FBI recommended that all homes and small businesses reboot their routers to temporarily disrupt the malware.

So what's behind the 10 second delay to power a router back up? Like most modern electronics, routers use capacitors in their circuitry. Capacitors store a small electrical charge, almost like a tiny battery. Granted, they don't store a ton of energy, but it can be enough to keep a memory chip running for a few seconds. By waiting at least 10 seconds after disconnecting power from the router, you ensure that every last bit of RAM is cleared during the reboot process.