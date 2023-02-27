How To Choose The Right Ethernet Cable Type For Your Computer

While shopping for Ethernet cables, a common term you will run into is "Cat." Cat refers to the different categories that Ethernet cables are divided into by speed or other unique characteristics.

Category 5e: This cable superseded the original Cat 5 cable in 2001 and is the new minimum recognized cable for data networking applications. It's rated for up to 100 MHz frequencies and supports transmission speeds of up to 1 Gbps. It's available in both shielded and unshielded versions.

Category 6: Cat 6 raises the bandwidth limit to 250 MHz. Like Cat 5e, it supports transmission speeds of up to 1 Gbps. However, shorter runs (less than 180 feet) can support transmission speeds up to 10 Gbps. It too is available in both shielded and unshielded versions.

Category 6a: This cable is able to support bandwidth up to 500 MHz and speeds up to 10 Gbps, even at longer lengths, and is only available as a shielded cable.

Category 7: Even though this cable has impressive specifications, it never grew popular because it uses a unique GG45 connector instead of the standard RJ-45 connector seen on other cables. It also lacks approval from key ratings agencies which makes networking hardware developers hesitant to incorporate it.

Category 8: Cat 8 has a maximum speed of 25Gbps (Cat 8.1) or 40Gbps (Cat 8.2) at a maximum length of approximately 100 feet while supporting bandwidth up to 2 GHz. Only available as shielded cable.

All Ethernet cables use a twisted pair architecture to provide some degree of protection from electromagnetic interference (EMI) such as power lines, appliances, and radio waves. Shielded cables take EMI protection to the next level with a layer of foil and/or braided metal surrounding the conductors. Unshielded cabling is considered adequate for most homes and small businesses, but if the category you want is only available in shielded, it can't hurt.