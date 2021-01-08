The world’s first Wi-fi 6E router costs over $500 USD

The pointy crown-looking WiFi 6E router you see before you was revealed by ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today. This is the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000, the “world’s first router to use the latest WiFi 6E (802.11ax) wireless network standard.” Users will be able to roll with the latest in fastest-possible Wi-Fi internet speed while remaining compatible with devices that connect with older forms of Wi-Fi data.

The ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 tri-band router works with “combined concurrent WiFi speeds of up to nearly 11000 Mbps.” That includes 1148 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band, 4804 Mbps on the 5 GHz band, and 4804 Mbps on the 6 GHz band.

This router also has the ability tap WAN aggregation for up to 2 Gbps internet connection speeds. The ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 works with 8x external antennas and a variety of IO ports. They include the following:

• 1 x RJ45 10/100/1000 Mbps for WAN

• 4 x RJ45 10/100/1000 Mbps for LAN

• 1 x 2.5G WAN/LAN

• 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

Inside you’ll find 256 MB NAND Flash memory and 1 GB DDR3 RAM. Operating frequencies include 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz, and network standards IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11ax, IPv4, and IPv6.

We’ve been waiting for the likes of Wi-Fi 6E for a while, now – back since January of 2020, at least. Look at our Wi-Fi 6E defined article to get the full run-down on what you’re going to need to know about this new standard – including why you might want to have it ready for your home.

This router has a variety of hardware buttons on it – not that you’ll need to tap them much – but still: Power, Reset, and WPS. There’s also a dedicated “WiFi on/off button” and a button for the fancy LED lights on top.

In the box you’ll find the GT-AXE11000 WiFi Gaming Router, a single RJ-45 cable, and a Power adapter, as well as a Quick Start guide and a Warranty card. This ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 router will be available in January of 2021 for a whopping $549.99 USD. Sound like a good deal for a router to you?