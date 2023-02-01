The New Netflix Password Sharing Rules Are Going To Make A Lot Of People Mad

Theoretically, there could only actually be a handful of active, paying, Netflix accounts worldwide — while the majority of people actually watching the service have simply bummed a password from a friend or relative. This is extreme and likely not the case, but people who aren't the primary user logging into Netflix is far from uncommon — and the streaming service knows it.

While a number of non-paying users would likely opt to go without if they were confronted with a bill, Netflix itself may see them as lost revenue. As a result, the streaming service has committed itself to stamping out freeloaders and making sure every household watching its shows has actually paid for them. Although a new ruleset has just been issued, the idea itself is nothing original. Netflix has been openly opposed to password sharing for a long time. It has also attempted to stop it on several occasions. Once, it tested out an "add a home" fee in an attempt to make password sharing more legitimate. On another occasion, it gently suggested users who were mooching transfer their profiles to their own accounts. And there was also a verification system, which is similar to what has just been put in place, but far less irritating