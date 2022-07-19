Netflix Cracks Down On Password Sharing By Testing 'Add A Home' Fee

It's no secret that Netflix wants to put a lid on password sharing, despite CEO Reed Hastings once proclaiming that the company loves "people sharing Netflix, whether they're two people on a couch or 10 people on a couch." The latest anti-sharing move from Netflix is a new "Add a home" feature that is currently being tested in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.

As part of the test, Netflix subscribers will have the option to pay $2.99 to add an extra home where someone can enjoy the streaming platform's content without having to create a new account. The most affordable Basic plan will allow adding one extra home, the Standard plan takes the number of additional homes to two, while the Premium facilitates a total of 3 extra homes. Ever since Netflix started hinting about its impending clampdown on password sharing, the company has made it clear that a Netflix account must be shared only by people living in the same household.

In fact, the streaming giant started a test in March of 2022 that would allow users to add a sub-account to the main account that would cost fewer dollars than paying for a standalone account. Each sub-account would have its own Netflix profile, complete with tailored recommendations, watch history, and even its own log-in credentials. That test — which first went live in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru — also charged a sum of $2.99 for adding a sub-account.