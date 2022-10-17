Netflix Moochers Can Now Transfer Their Profile, Even If They're Kicked Out Of Original Owner's Account

Moving from being a fan of users sharing passwords to plotting against the moochers in the past several years, Netflix has come a long way. All those months spent testing and not-so-subtly warning users that a subscription should stay within the walls of a household, Netflix is finally rolling out a feature to boot off the freeloaders without hurting their profiles.

Say hello to Profile Transfer, a new feature that lets you take your profile from one account and turn it into a fresh membership account. To put it the other way, if the account owner is a benevolent soul, they can let you move out with all your profile details intact and start paying for your own subscription, instead of downright deleting the moocher's profile or secretly changing the account password.

When the Profile Transfer protocol is enabled, all the accompanying details like viewing history, My List, saved games, and most importantly, the personalized content recommendations will also be carried with the profile. From there, the account owner can set up a separate membership for the soon-to-be-banished user profile.