Eero's Pro 6E Is A WiFi 6E Mesh Router With An Unexpected Price

Eero — which, if you didn't know already — is an Amazon-owned networking company that specializes in mesh WiFi systems. The company has been selling the Eero 6 and the Eero Pro 6 mesh systems in the U.S for a while now. Today, Eero expanded its product line to include two new mesh WiFi systems called the Eero Pro 6E and the Eero 6+.

Apart from being the pricier and more advanced of the two mesh systems announced today, the Eero Pro 6E also stakes claim for being Eero's first-ever WiFi 6E-enabled mesh tri-band WiFi system. In addition, the Eero Pro 6E can also support speeds of up to 1.3Gbps while supporting as many as 100 simultaneous connections.

The Eero 6 Plus is, on the other hand, is a cheaper, dual-band alternative to the Eero Pro 6E and supports connecting up to 75 devices simultaneously. Apart from the two new products, Eero also announced a price cut for its older mesh WiFi router — the Eero 6.

Let's now take a closer look at both of Eero's brand new products.