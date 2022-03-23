Eero's Pro 6E Is A WiFi 6E Mesh Router With An Unexpected Price
Eero — which, if you didn't know already — is an Amazon-owned networking company that specializes in mesh WiFi systems. The company has been selling the Eero 6 and the Eero Pro 6 mesh systems in the U.S for a while now. Today, Eero expanded its product line to include two new mesh WiFi systems called the Eero Pro 6E and the Eero 6+.
Apart from being the pricier and more advanced of the two mesh systems announced today, the Eero Pro 6E also stakes claim for being Eero's first-ever WiFi 6E-enabled mesh tri-band WiFi system. In addition, the Eero Pro 6E can also support speeds of up to 1.3Gbps while supporting as many as 100 simultaneous connections.
The Eero 6 Plus is, on the other hand, is a cheaper, dual-band alternative to the Eero Pro 6E and supports connecting up to 75 devices simultaneously. Apart from the two new products, Eero also announced a price cut for its older mesh WiFi router — the Eero 6.
Let's now take a closer look at both of Eero's brand new products.
Eero Pro 6E
The first-ever WiFi 6E compatible mesh router from Eero, the Eero Pro 6E is also capable of handling multi-gigabit internet service. In fact, all routers that are part of the Eero Pro 6E mesh feature a 2.5 GbE Ethernet port, along with another 1GbE Ethernet port. This feature, however, is helpful in case you have more than one Gigabit internet connection and you want to use all the bandwidth simultaneously.
Support for WiFi 6E ensures that the Eero Pro 6E has an additional 160 MHz radio channel to play around with. The 6 GHz channel is typically free of congestion, and this should also translate to faster throughput speeds and less congestion, the company claims. In fact, Eero claims that the Eero Pro 6E could easily handle bandwidth-intensive processes like AR, VR, and 8K streaming.
Depending on the size of your home, you may have to go in for a customized mesh network. However, Eero does reveal that a single Eero Pro 6E can cover a 2,000-square-foot house. In a two-pack mesh system, the range extends to 4,000 square feet, while adding yet another router to the mesh takes the coverage area to 6,000 square feet.
Eero 6+
The Eero 6+ is the most affordable gigabit mesh system from Eero. This dual-band system claims to offer great performance while also being lighter on the wallet.
Even though the Eero 6+ is positioned well below the Eero Pro 6E, it derives inspiration from its sibling and offers twin 1GbE ports for wired gigabit connectivity. The Eero 6+ can be purchased in 1-pack, 2-pack, and 3-pack options with a single router capable of covering an area of 1,500 square feet. The 2-pack system is useful for homes that are around 3,000 square feet, while the 3-pack system can cover up to 4,500 square feet.
Pricing and availability
Both products are available for pre-order via Eero's own website and Amazon. Pricing for the Eero Pro 6E starts at $299 for the one pack system, $499 for the 2-pack system and goes up to $699 for the 3-pack system.
As for the Eero 6+, the pricing for this mesh system starts at $139 for a single unit, $239 for the 2-pack system, and $299 for the 3-pack system.
Eero has also reduced the pricing for the Eero 6 series, and a single Eero 6 unit now costs $89. A 2-pack system costs $139, and a 3-pack system will now set you back by $199.
Customers also have the option to pay an additional $9.99 per month to subscribe to Eero Secure+, a network security service.