Eero 6 and Pro 6 revealed with Wi-Fi 6 and prices to compete

Today Amazon’s event dumped a bunch of new products on the public with the smart home at the center of focus. This event revealed the new Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6, the latest in Wi-fi hubs for the Amazon smart home collection. These new Eero devices look a lot like their predecessors – simple, no-nonsense aesthetics.

These devices are the first in Amazon’s collection to support Wi-fi 6. This is the most advanced, newest version of Wi-fi in the world, essential to Amazon’s vision for the smart home future. These devices are mesh routers – you’ll want a whole pack of them if you’re all about the strongest signal you can muster.

The difference between the Eero and the Eero Pro is the coverage distance. Eero 6 can be a standalone router or a mesh Wi-fi extender with coverage up to 1,500 square feet. The Eero 6 Pro is a tri-band router or Wi-fi extender that covers up to 1,750 square feet.

The Eero 6 will cost consumers approximately $130 USD. That price includes Wi-fi 6 and Zigbee. The Eero Pro 6 will cost users approximately $230 USD. These devices will be released to Amazon on pre-order starting today, with release dates later this year.