What's The Difference Between A Wi-Fi Range Extender And A Mesh Network?

A mesh network solves the problem of logging in and out of separate Wi-Fi extender networks, by making each device act as part of the same network. Whether you're on your patio or in your home office on the second story, your phone, laptop, or tablet will be connected to the same SSID. The signal can bounce efficiently between mesh access points, and each connection shares the work through a process called dynamic load balancing. This means that you have some built-in redundancy in your network in case one fails, and it means you can just keep adding access points in the future if necessary.

It's not just about convenience, either. Mesh networks typically don't have as much lag as you may see with a Wi-Fi extender, which is just repeating a signal from a single router. They're are also better able to handle homes that have a large number of connected devices, by prioritizing access: ensuring your online gaming or work video call get priority service to avoid lag or other slowdowns. Popular mesh network systems include the Linksys Velop, as well as the Amazon-owned Eero system and the Google-owned Nest Wi-Fi system.

In order to install a mesh network, you may have to replace your router as well as add any access points with devices from the same brand and system. If you have a modem and router combination (such as one supplied by your internet service provider), you may need to bypass the router function in order to use your new mesh network, or you may be able to use both in combination with the correct radio frequency. Check with your ISP for compatibility. Your new mesh router usually plugs directly into your internet modem through a supplied ethernet cable.

Typically, mesh networks are more expensive to set up than adding a Wi-Fi range extender. However, since all the mesh network devices are from the same company, it's usually easier to set up and maintain your system, as well as install any security updates that are released. As with Wi-Fi range extenders, you should make sure the system you choose is compatible with your devices and supports the same Wi-Fi bands in order to enjoy the maximum speeds.